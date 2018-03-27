PAZ004-010-017-024-025-033-034-271800-
/O.NEW.KCTP.WW.Y.0019.180327T1200Z-180327T1800Z/
Warren-Elk-Clearfield-Cambria-Blair-Somerset-Bedford-
Including the cities of Warren, St. Marys, Ridgway, DuBois,
Clearfield, Johnstown, Altoona, Somerset, and Bedford
500 AM EDT Tue Mar 27 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulation of
a light glaze is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...Light freezing will develop across the region near and to
the west of Route 219 between 8 am and 9 am before overspreading
the rest of the region late this morning. Periods of light
freezing rain should persist across most higher elevation
locations into the early afternoon. Temperatures should warm to
slightly above freezing in most places by the mid afternoon
hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest threat for freezing rain will
be on the ridge tops, and north-facing slopes. The ice will
result in very slippery conditions on untreated sidewalks,
roads and bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and
traffic conditions.
&&
$$
