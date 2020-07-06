UNIVERSITY PARK — As a result of state and university limitations on large group gatherings, plus requirements for physical distancing and challenges faced by touring artists, the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State has decided to not present public performances by artists on campus during fall semester 2020.
Because Eisenhower Auditorium, the center’s primary venue, is off-line through December for maintenance and renovations, it will not be available for performances. Schwab Auditorium, the center’s other principal venue, lacks the space to make it financially feasible to present performances with a drastically reduced seating capacity because of social distancing requirements.
“The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the performing arts presents extraordinary challenges to gathering together to experience live performances,” said George Trudeau, director of the Center for the Performing Arts. “As a result, we are reimagining our 2020–2021 season by starting with curated performances in alternate formats, along with other opportunities, to engage with audiences this fall. We have begun planning to ensure the safety of all as we look forward to reopening the doors of Eisenhower for performances in January.”
The schedule for spring semester 2021 presentations at Eisenhower, where physical distancing can be accommodated, will be released later this year. On-sale dates for spring tickets will also be announced at that time.
