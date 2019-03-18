CLEARFIELD – The Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show has announced the schedule of events and seminars this weekend’s three day event.
Highlights include seminars by Realtree National Pro Staffer/TV Host, Tim Andrus, two-time Appalachian Trail hike -thru achiever, Scott McKenzie; winner of the recent National Fly Fishing League competition on the Juniata River, Codey Schlemmer; and calling lessons by Allegheny Wingshooting expert, Kevin Miller.
A new attraction to visit the show on Saturday at 1 p.m. is the “Wild World of Animals.” Direct from Jack Hanna’s Animal Adventures (TV Series 1993-2008) and as seen on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Kelly & Ryan, Late Night with Seth Myers, Good Morning America, Animal Planet and others, this animal line-up is sure to bring excitement to the entire family.
Also on Saturday, Rodney Swope, Jr. with Sportsmen For The Future will hold an open forum and discussion on the main topic of CWD present in Clearfield Co. and throughout the state, and the sportsmen group’s research and initiatives. Attendees can learn more about this forum here. (http://centralpaoutdoorshow.com/schedule/)
On Sunday, young outdoor enthusiasts will receive a hands-on educational experience with Holly Rennell of Exotic Edventures on Sunday at 1 p.m.
There will also be food vendors, chain saw carving, show giveaways and more.
The show will be held March 22-24. Show hours are Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 per adult; children 12 and under are free.
Presented by Magnum Broadcasting, GANT News and the Clearfield County Fair & Park Board and is sponsored this year by America’s third-oldest, family-owned brewery, Straub Brewing Co. and Visit Clearfield County.
For more information on the Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show, visit the Web site at http://centralpaoutdoorshow.com.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
- 10 a.m., Exhibits Open Expo II — $5 admission, children under 12 FREE
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Buckmaster’s Antler Scoring Main Floor
- 12:00 a.m. to 7 p.m., Straub Brewery Tent
- 2 p.m., Tim Andrus, Realtree National Pro-staffer/TV Host, will present “The Do’s & Don’ts of Trail Cams.” Be present for your chance to win a Covert Scouting Cam.
- 3 p.m., Scott McKenzie, two-time Appalachian Trail Thru-hiker, will present on “Thru-hiking and wilderness survival.”
- 4 p.m., Tim Andrus, Realtree National Pro-staffer will present “Preparing for the hunt.”
- 7 p.m., Exhibits close
- 10 a.m., Exhibits Open Expo II — $5.00 admission, children under 12 FREE
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Buckmaster’s Antler Scoring, Buckmasters Main Floor
- 11a.m., Tim Andrus, Realtree National Pro-staffer will present “The Do’s & Don’ts of Trail Cams.” Be present for your chance to win a Covert Scouting Cam.
- 12 a.m. to 7 p.m. Straub Brewery Tent
- 12 p.m., Rodney Swope, Jr. of Sportsmen For The Future will host an open forum and discussion on the main topic of CWD present in Clearfield Co. and throughout the state, and the sportmen group’s initiatives.
- 1 p.m., Tim Andrus, Realtree National Pro-staffer will present “Preparing for the hunt.”
- 1 p.m., The Wild World of Animals with Grant Kemmerer and friends
- 2 p.m., Kevin Miller of Allegheny Wing Shooting will present “Advanced decoying and calling tactics for educated birds, along with calling lessons.”
- 3 p.m., Tim Andrus, Realtree National Pro-staffer/TV Host, will present “The Do’s & Don’ts of Trail Cams.” Be present for your chance to win a Covert Scouting Cam.
- 4 p.m., Kevin Miller of Allegheny Wing Shooting will present “Advanced decoying and calling tactics for educated birds, along with calling lessons.”
- 7 p.m.,Exhibits Close
- 10 a.m., Exhibits Open Expo II — $5.00 admission, children under 12 are FREE
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Buckmaster’s Antler Scoring Main Floor
- 1 p.m., Holly Rennell of Exotic Edventures will present a children’s educational animal seminar.
- 2 p.m., Codey Schlemmer of Allegheny Mountain Outfitters will present a “Beginners guide to competition style fly fishing.”
- 3 p.m., Exhibits Close
- Schedule Subject to Change
