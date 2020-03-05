STATE COLLEGE — The Centre County Chapter of the PA Association of Retired State Employees will meet at Hoss's Steak and Sea Restaurant in State College on Thursday, March 19, beginning at 11:45 a.m. Hoss's is located at 1450 N. Atherton St.
Members and guests are on their own for lunch. The featured speaker is Centre County Sheriff, Bryan Sampsel.
Sampsel will share many interesting facts about the duties and responsibilities of being a County Sheriff as well as the services his office provides to the public.
All PARSE members and retired state employees are encouraged to attend.
PARSE provides a variety of benefits to state retirees: dental insurance, vision insurance, pet insurance, long term care, etc.
For further information, contact PARSE President, Lynn Herman, at 861-0770.