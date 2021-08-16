REYNOLDSVILLE — A celebration ceremony was held for Jeff Tech’s 67th class of Practical Nursing graduates on Aug. 4.
Cara Davenport, program coordinator, began the program with a welcome to family, friends and board members. She gave a brief history of nursing and welcomed the graduates to the nursing profession. Nancy Rosman lead the class in reciting the Florence Nightingale Pledge.
The commencement address was given by William Allenbaugh, psychologist, whom was selected by the graduates to speak. Davenport introduced the graduates as they received their certificates from Nancy Rosman, pinning by Brenda Hodge and Carrie Toven, and presentation of flowers by Lisa Dush.
Graduates included Erica King of Reynoldsville, Adrienne Bloom of Rockton, Kaitlin Neese of Punxsutawney, Dustee Wiggin Carlson of Reynoldsville, Inna Salfetnikova of Brockway, Susan Shaffer of DuBois, Jessica Beatty of Sykesville, Carley Spong of St. Marys, Tiffany McElheny of Sykesville, Rosina Nero of St. Marys, Heather Adams of Reynoldsville, Danielle Courteau of St. Marys, Jacob Johnson of Punxsutawney and Yevonna Graham of Penfield.
Awards were as follows:
- Bloom was class valedictorian and Graham was class salutatorian.
- Johnson was chosen by his classmates to receive the “Diana McLaughlin Peer Recognition Award.”
- Graham received the “Bridget Nestor Christenson Spirit of Nursing Award.”
- Johnson received the “Mark Ruth Spirit of Nursing Award” for excellence as an adult student.
- Carlson received the “Student Demonstrating the Most Growth Award.”
- Bloom received the “Exceptional Patient Advocate Award.”
- King received the “Science Inquiry Award.”
- Salfetnikova received “Perfect Attendance Award.”
A reception for graduates and their friends and families was held following the graduation ceremony.
The Jeff Tech Practical Nursing Program wishes to thank all the community affiliating agencies for their support of this program and providing educational opportunities for the students.
Contact Lisa Aucker at 814-653-8420 or lsaucker@jefftech.us for information on upcoming classes.