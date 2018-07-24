CLARION — Clarion University Special Education Department has developed two new certificates in response to the need for educators trained in evidence-based methods to serve students with challenging behavioral support needs.
Certificates are available at the undergraduate (Assistant Applied Behavior Analyst and Competent Learner Model Certificate) and graduate (Applied Behavior Analyst and Competent Learner Model Certificate) levels.
The Competent Learner Model is a team-based professional development program that addresses four complex, interrelated realities faced by most educators in most schools: Increasing numbers of students with autism and other significantly complex learning and behavioral challenges are educated in general education setting; complex student needs require school based multi-disciplinary teams to work together to design and deliver evidence-based interventions with consistency; insufficient training and support to use empirically validated interventions with fidelity; and lack of tools and training to implement programs to achieve and sustain intended effects.
Outcomes include:
- Students will master effective education practices for learners with challenging behavioral support needs.
- Students will use the most effective and efficient educational practices to develop learners’ repertoires in areas of addressed needs by the multidisciplinary team.
- Data-based evaluations of performance will be used to teach the effective practices to mastery and evaluate the level of competence in using these to develop the learner’s repertoires.
- Students will learn to generate caring and supportive interactions.
- Mastery of these concepts will meet the Behavior Analysis Certification Board task list and Competent Learner Model Service Delivery Standards to promote the securing of these credentials.
This coursework sequence has been verified to meet the requirements for eligibility to take the Board Certified Assistant Behavior Analyst Examination or Board Certified Behavior Analyst Examination. Applicants will have to meet additional requirements to qualify.
Prospective students include anyone seeking a behaviorally focused undergraduate degree or master’s degree in special education, or anyone already holding a degree in education, psychology or applied behavior analysis who wants to further his/her knowledge. These skills support: educators, both teachers and paraprofessionals; behavior specialists; therapeutic support staff; or any career working with others.
For information, email Dr. Cristin Ketley, assistant professor of special education, at cketley@clarion.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.