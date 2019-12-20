LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University recently celebrated the achievements of 85 graduates during the winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 14 in Price Performance Center.
Dr. Stephen Neun, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, welcomed the guests. A greeting from the faculty was given by Dr. Peter Campbell, president of LHU APSCUF and professor of sport studies.
The student speaker was graduating senior, Mia Swales, a communication major of Lusby, Maryland. Swales is a first generation college student and the oldest of five siblings. She said, three-and-a-half years ago, she left the shores of the Chesapeake Bay for the banks of the Susquehanna River to attend LHU.
“My family didn’t have the opportunities I have had, but they made a way for me,” Swales said. “My parents taught me it is our duty to be of service to those in front of, behind and beside us.”
Keynote speaker for the ceremony was Dr. Daniel Greenstein, Pennsylvania’s State System of Education Chancellor. Greenstein commented on how universities like LHU are among the few places in the country, where people engage with others who are not like themselves.
“This is one reason Lock Haven is such a special place,” Greenstein said. “Here, students from more and less affluent backgrounds share the same classrooms. Here, black, brown, white, rural and urban students live and learn and eat and play and work together. Here, people of all different religious affiliations, political persuasions and gender identities are not only present, they are welcomed.
“I learned very quickly on my first visit here last fall that Lock Haven is a unique community of very caring individuals. You care very deeply, not only about achieving your own success, but also about helping ensure others are successful, as well. You develop our students so through their own success they strengthen their communities, our commonwealth, our world. They pay it forward. That’s very special,” Greenstein added.
Following the roll call of graduates by Dr. Matthew Girton, communication department chair, Dr. Robert Pignatello, LHU president, offered congratulations to the graduates. Pignatello welcomed them into the LHU alumni family, in which they join leaders in their communities. “They are making significant contributions to our society, and you will too,” he said.
“We need your compassion, empathy, judgment, and your leadership, as well as your critical thinking and problem solving skills,” Pignatello said. “I challenge you to find your path to make your contribution. Be unafraid. Challenge what you see and hear.
“So make your voice heard and make that difference. Be the change you want to see happen. Don’t stand on the sidelines. We are counting on you,” Pignatello added.
Following the ceremony, the graduates and their families were invited to a reception in the Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center.
For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.