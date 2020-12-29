Giving back is what it’s all about during the holiday season and what better to do but help furry friends in need!
A check for $1,070 was presented to the Elk County Humane Society for the dog and cat print fundraiser that some local friends and family hosted over the last few weeks.
Pictured above left to right (front row): RoseMary Young, Lola Chmelar, Alexia Lenze, Bailey Wells, Sara Regulski, June Glass and Olivia Lenze. Back Row: Leslie Bauer, Lyle Gardner, Ashley Young, Lauren Radieski and Zoey Nunamaker. Missing from photo: Amy Gardner, Jaedyn Johnson, Gail Dezanet and Shelly Maletto.
Fundraising is vital to the daily operations of the Elk County Humane Society and they have diligently tried to raise funds throughout this challenging year to keep our furry friends safe and sound. For ways that people can help the shelter, reach out to June Glass at bug23@windstream.net or consider adopting by visiting: www.facebook.com/ElkCountyHumaneSociety to view dogs and cats looking for forever homes!