FALLS CREEK — A chicken and biscuit dinner is to be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Falls Creek Eagles to benefit Freddy Troutman, who was born with two rare medical conditions affecting his neck and skull. He was born premature and suffered a severe respiratory tract infection, which postponed cranial surgery to correct his conditions.
There will also be a Chinese Auction. 50/50 raffle, and prizes donated by area businesses.
Proceeds will go toward the family's medical expenses.
For more information, contact Becky Delio at (814) 591-9823 or Diane Troutman at (814) 603-0182.