DuBois Continuum of Care Community is hosting a Chili Cook off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the DuBois Nursing Home in the large multi-purpose room.
Tickets are a $5 donation and includes: Chili taste samplings of your choice, drink, hot dog and a chance to vote for the “Best Chili."
All proceeds will benefit the local Alzheimer’s Walk/Alzheimer’s Association.
All participants must pay a $5 registration fee and will get a chance to win a $50 gift card and right to brag trophy.
A list of rules are available at the business offices of the DuBois Nursing Home and DuBois Village. All participants must register by March 6.
For more information, call 814-375-9100 or visit www.duboisccci.com.
