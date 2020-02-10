DuBOIS — Christ the King Manor has announced they were recently approved by the Department of Labor to be the first and only healthcare facility to offer an apprenticeship for the Nurse’s Aide and Licensed Practical Nursing training in the state of Pennsylvania. This apprenticeship will help local individuals further their education in the healthcare field if they want to become a Nurse’s Aide or a Licensed Practical Nurse.
The Healthcare apprenticeship program will open doors for new grant monies to be approved for individuals who are accepted into the apprenticeship program through Christ the King Manor. The individuals accepted will be eligible for reimbursement of training costs to become a Nurse’s Aide or LPN.
Christ the King Manor’s Staff Development Coordinator, Latrisha Cowan, stated, “This program is a perfect opportunity for us to work with other local organizations to provide this type of education and more job opportunities to our surrounding communities.” Paula Felton-Werner, Administrator at Christ the King Manor, said, “This is a wonderful opportunity for those who want to advance their career in the healthcare field and a pathway to do that. We are not only thrilled to be the only employer in the state of Pennsylvania to provide this opportunity but to have additional partnerships with our local nursing schools.”
Nurse’s Aide training will be provided by Christ the King Manor and LPN training will be in partnership with Jeff Tech to grow the number of skilled healthcare staff in our area. The goal is to continue to partner with local schools who offer this type of training. We are proud to pave the way and hope that this opens the door to other collaborative partnerships as the need for Nurse’s Aide and LPNS continue to increase.
In the United States, and specifically the Tri-County area, the shortage of nursing staff in the healthcare field is evident. With this program, Christ the King Manor looks forward to growing that population and offering jobs to individuals who would like to become a Nurse’s Aide or LPN but want or need help financially.
Christ the King Manor consistently looks for new avenues to provide opportunities for their employees. With the addition of the health apprenticeship program they are not only providing opportunities to employees but continually leading the pack in senior health care.