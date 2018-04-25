PITTSBURGH — William and Kelly (Bishop) Havrilla of Pittsburgh announce the birth of triplets, a son and two daughters, on March 15, 2018, at Magee-Women’s Hospital of UPMC, Pittsburgh.
Christian Conor Havrilla weighed 3 pounds, 10 ounces. Estelle Yvonne Havrilla weighed 2 pounds, 13 ounces. Madeline Rose Havrilla weighed 3 pounds, 9 ounces. They join William “Willy” Van Havrilla, age 3, at home.
Grandparents include William and Marge Havrilla of Reynoldsville and Jerry and Linda Bishop of Falls Creek.
Great-grandfather is Donald Bishop of Falls Creek.
