ST MARYS — Christian Food Bank of St. Marys recently received a generous donation from First Fruits Farm, a nonprofit Christian ministry dedicating to providing fresh, nutritious produce to those experiencing hunger since 2004.
Located in Maryland, Fresh Fruits has thousands of volunteers who have helped harvest over 16.5 million pounds of fruits and vegetables to share with local food banks, homeless shelters, soup kitchens and other charitable food providers, including the CFB.
This past weekend, Deacon Dave Galvin, a native of Kane, his wife, Laura, their children, Peter and Hannah, and friend, Chandler Penn, dropped off five bins of new potatoes, 10 large bags of fresh corn, 13 boxes of head lettuce and 152 gallons of milk. The produce was transported with trucks whose use was donated by Simon of Cyrene, a Maryland-based company.
CFB is very grateful to First Fruits Farm, Simon of Cyrene Trucking and the Galvin family for this most generous gift of time, effort and example for us all – true kindness to the less-fortunate among us.