PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Christian School's 17th Annual Spring Auction will be held Saturday, April 21, at the Punxsutawney Christian School.
The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a concession stand serving hot dogs, sloppy joes, pasta salad, chips and drinks. The auction begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature special classroom baskets, quilts and many other items that have been donated. Admittance to the auction is free of charge.
