DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Christmas festivities started off on Dec. 8 when the DCC elementary held its annual Christmas Concert, Cookies & Carols. The program consisted of two segments, the first being the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, and the second portion was a family Christmas sing-along.
The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols was a meditation on the salvation history-the story of the fall of humanity, the promise of the Messiah, and the birth of Jesus as told in nine short Bible readings or lessons from Genesis, the prophetic books and the Gospels. This, was all interspersed with the singing of Christmas carols, hymns and choir anthems. This particular service was first held at King’s College, Cambridge, England on Christmas Eve 1918.
According to Joseph Lesnick, “Our version of Nine Lessons and Carols contained carols such as Violet in the Snow, The Lamb from the Flock of David, Candlelight Carol, Mary’s Song of Praise and many others, each sung by individual elementary grades.” Students represented the Angel Gabriel, Mary, Joseph, the shepherds, stable animals, the Wise Men and their camels.
Additionally, vocal solos were provided by Sarah Kelsey, Remington Osselborn, and Danielle Perri; while instrumental solos were provided by Addison Gressler, Ava Gressler, both at the piano, Antonio Piccirillo on the trumpet, and Matthew Schoo played the snare drum. Former technology teacher Sarah Winslow returned to accompany Remington Osselborn on the piano.
Stacey Frank, Kindergarten teacher said, “I thought it went great. There were more than just parents there to see it … grandparents and aunts and uncles too. The number of family members was in excess of 500 people.”
On Saturday, Dec. 14, DCC hosted a benefit to raise money for the DuBois K9 Unit. Angela LaBenne, a parent at DCC came up with the idea of offering a cookie walk, gift wrapping services, pictures with Santa, snacks and hotdogs followed by the movie Polar Express. All monies collected were to be given to the K9 unit. After partaking in the school’s morning festivities, everyone was encouraged to attend the Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt at the DuBois Public Library, Street Fair and Family Happy Hour.
On Dec. 15, the school’s annual Family Advent Celebration began in the First Commonwealth Performing Arts Center. Middle and high school students will perform both choral and instrumental selections. The Middle School Drama Club will then present the comedy, “Christmas Shorts,” written by Lucy Williams and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Denver, Colorado.
According to the director, Jodi Stewart, “The message of the play is Christmas spirit can be found in all circumstances of life.” Families attending are asked to bring a family-sized tray of goodies to share for the gathering afterwards in the cafeteria.
The DCC Little Cardinal’s Preschool Christmas Assembly will be held on Friday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m. At noon, the 2019 Alumni & Family Christmas Reunion will begin, followed by the Middle School/High School Christmas Assembly.