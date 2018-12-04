The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will be offering Chronic Pain Self –Management (CDSM) classes at the Coalport Center for Active Living, Glendale Medical Center Complex, 850 Rear Main Street, Coalport, PA. The CDSM class is an evidence-based program given 2 1/2 hours, once a week, for 6 weeks. Subjects covered include:
Techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation
Appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance
Appropriate use of medications
Communicating effectively with friends, family and health care professionals
Nutrition
Decision making and how to evaluate new treatments
Classes are free and will be held on Fridays, beginning January 11 and ending on February 15, 2019, from 9:30 AM until noon. This is a six-session series. Please plan to attend every session to get the full benefit of the course. Act now – class size is limited. For information or to register, please call Mary Ellen at the Coalport Center for Active Living: 814-672-3574.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.
