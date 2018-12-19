WESTOVER — The East Ridge-Harmony United Methodist Cantata, “At Home For Christmas," will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at the church, located at 1713 Ridge Road, Westover, a known Google Maps location.
Immediately following the Cantata, there will be a time for fellowship and refreshments in the church social hall.
