The Clerkin family at circus

The Cole Family Circus visited South St. Marys Street Elementary School the week of Feb. 17. The circus was sponsored by Junior Achievement. Pictured is Ayden Clerkin, who is in Sheila Bauer’s kindergarten class, and his family.

 Submitted

ST MARYS — The Cole Family Circus visited South St. Marys Street Elementary School the week of Feb. 17.

The circus was sponsored by Junior Achievement. Pictured is Ayden Clerkin, who is in Sheila Bauer’s kindergarten class, and his family.

Recommended for you