Citizens Concerned for Human Life is reaching out to students in grades 7 through 12 to participate in regional and statewide pro-life oratory and essay contests about abortion, infanticide, euthanasia or embryonic stem cell research.
There are three separate contests: a regional oratory contest, a state oratory contest, and a state essay contest. Both oratory contests are for students in 9th through 12th grade. The PA essay contest is for 7th through 12th grade.
Janet Creighton, a volunteer with the organization, said that the 10-county regional oratory contest is open to students in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin and Somerset counties.
Creighton said this year marks the 16th regional oratory contest. Previous students have done a good job taking a broad topic and focusing on specific points for their five to seven minute speech.
“It really amazes me the different approaches they take while explaining the various pro-life issues,” she said about the students. "They are so creative in the how they approach their selected topic. It's so refreshing to see the students recognize the dangers and immorality of not respecting life."
Previous winning speeches and pro-life information resources can be read at www.centralpaprolife.org. The speeches must be from a pro-life perspective and a written copy of the speech must be submitted to Creighton by Feb. 28. Written copies are to be emailed to contact@webparish.com. In the email, students must list their name, parents, address, school and phone number.
The regional oratory contest will be held at Attorney Tom Forr’s office in Altoona on March 8. The speeches must be delivered as written, but do not need to be memorized. The student may use a podium but may not use props.
The Varsity contest is for 11th and 12th graders. The first place winner of the Varsity contest will receive $200, second place $125, and third place $75. Awards for the JV contest, students in 9th and 10th grades, are first $150, second $100, and third $50.
Creighton said, “Students do not have to participate in the regional contest in order to be in the state contest.”
For the statewide contest, students in grades 9 through 12 must also deliver a five to seven minute pro-life speech about abortion, euthanasia or embryonic stem cell research. Students must video record their speech and submit it to the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation by April 10.
Cash prizes will be awarded and the first place winner will receive an all expense paid trip for the winner and a chaperone to the National Oratory Contest at the National Right to Life Teens for Life Convention to be held this year in Washington D.C. on June 27. For complete contest rules visit www.paprolife.org.
There is also a statewide essay contest for students grades 7 through 12. The deadline for the contest is March 2. For information visit paprolife.org.