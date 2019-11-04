DuBOIS — The Mt. Zion United Methodist Church will hold its annual Veterans Worship Service for all veterans of the community on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. Edward Boots Jr. will be the guest speaker and will create a reenactment of his third great uncle Edward Nicholas Boots from the Civil War.
Boy Scout Troop No. 36 will also perform a flag ceremony and the children of Mt. Zion will provide special music.
Edward Boots Jr., a co-founder and current president of the Civil War Plymouth Pilgrims Descendants Society, makes it a mission to make sure the Plymouth Pilgrims are not forgotten, and to share information and to educate anyone interested in these soldiers.
In 1994, Boots began doing first-person presentations of Edward Boots to share his story in his own words.
Boots said, “Growing up, I was always interested in history and due to living in close proximity to Charleston, South Carolina, the birthplace of the Civil War, I took a great interest. However, it wasn’t until the age of 31 when I started researching my family history a little more and became more aware of my family’s involvement during the Civil War. My family didn’t talk much about the tragic loss of my third great uncle, Edward Nicholas Boots, who died as a POW at Andersonville prison in Georgia. I began researching and asking questions about my namesake; the forgotten soldier.”
In his quest, he discovered 80 letters written to and from Edward Nicholas Boots during the Civil War, that were in the possession of a cousin and then another 60 letters as well as a photograph from another relative. When he saw the strong resemblance between himself and his Uncle, it was his confirmation that telling his Uncle’s story, was something that he should be doing with his life.
“It has been my honor to portray my third great uncle Regimental Quartermaster Sergeant Edward Nicholas Boots, 101st Pennsylvania Veteran Volunteer Infantry,” Boots said.
Anyone who is a veteran or has a veteran in their family is asked to attend this very meaningful service as the church would like to honor and show gratitude towards their service, according to church organizers. The church is located at 16 Denton Ave. in the DuBois/Sandy area.