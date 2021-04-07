STATE COLLEGE — The next meeting of the 148th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company C, Civil War Reenactment Group will be held on Wednesday, April 14, at Hoss’s Steak and Sea Restaurant, 1450 N. Atherton St., State College beginning at 7:30 pm.
The Civil War reenactors will be discussing their participation in Civil War reenacting events being held in 2021 including a President Lincoln Funeral Train reenactment in Elizabethtown April 23 and 24, the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg the weekend of April 24-25 at the Daniel Lady Farm in Gettysburg, and the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Phillippi the weekend of June 5-6 in Phillippi, West Virginia.
During the Civil War, seven of the 10 companies of the 148th PA Regiment were recruited from Centre County and became known as “The Centre County Regiment.” The 148th PA Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company C, Reenactment Group has over 20 active members from Centre, Clearfield, Mifflin, Juniata, Northumberland, and Blair Counties.
The Regiment is actively recruiting new members. Anyone who is interested in learning more about Civil War reenacting or the Civil War in general is encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Lynn Herman at 814-861-0770.