STATE COLLEGE — The March meeting of the 148th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company C, Civil War Reenactment Group will be held on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Hoss’s Steak and Sea Restaurant, 1450 N. Atherton St., State College.
The Civil War reenactors will be discussing the annual meeting of the United States Volunteers (USV) Brigade held on Jan. 9 and Civil War reenacting events being held in 2021.
During the Civil War, seven of the 10 companies of the 148th PA Regiment were recruited from Centre County and became known as “The Centre County Regiment.” The 148th PA Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company C, Reenactment Group has more than 20 active members from Centre, Clearfield, Mifflin, Juniata, Northumberland, and Blair counties.
The regiment is actively recruiting new members. Anyone who is interested in learning more about Civil War reenacting or the Civil War in general is encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Lynn Herman at 814-861-0770.