STATE COLLEGE — The August meeting of the 148th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company C, Civil War Reenactment Group will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at Hoss’s Steak and Sea Restaurant, 1450 N. Atherton St., State College.
The Civil War reenactors will be discussing their summer and fall Civil War reenacting schedule to include the Annual Gettysburg Battle Reenactment the weekend of Aug. 22–23 at the Daniel Lady Farm site in Gettysburg, the Fall Skirmish of the Battle of Antietam/Sharpsburg the weekend of Sept. 12-13 again at the Daniel Lady Farm site in Gettysburg, and the Annual Battle of Cedar Creek Reenactment in Middletown, Virginia the weekend of Oct. 17-18.
During the Civil War, seven of the 10 companies of the 148th PA Regiment were recruited from Centre County and became known as “The Centre County Regiment.” The 148th PA Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company C, Reenactment Group has more than 20 active members from Centre, Clearfield, Mifflin, Juniata, Northumberland, and Blair counties.
The Regiment is actively recruiting new members. Anyone who is interested in learning more about Civil War reenacting or the Civil War in general is encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact President Lynn Herman at 814-861-0770.