CLARION — Clarion Christian School is still accepting applications for enrollment for the 2020-21 school year for children from preschool through sixth grade. CCS is located at New Hope Church (the former YMCA building) 15952 Route 322, Clarion, PA 16214.
Little Crusaders Preschool is for children ages 3 and 4. Preschool children must be 3 by Sept. 1. School-aged children must be 5 years old by Sept. 1 to enter kindergarten. All children enrolling in the school will be required to provide proof of age, proper immunization records and a physical prior to the start of the school year.
CCS is a non-denominational, non-affiliated Christian school serving Clarion County. The school’s mission is to equip students to become the next generation of Godly leaders by partnering with parents through biblical and academic excellence, and by training students to become good citizens that impact the world by living and serving the one true God.
CCS continues to grow and reach more students through-out the community. The small size means your student will receive the individualized attention they deserve. Although, they will provide all subjects (reading, writing, spelling, penmanship, math, science, heritage studies, physical education, art, music and library), they have a strong focus on biblical integration. Local ministers provide students with a weekly chapel lesson.
CCS was already following many of the CDC recommendations for the upcoming school year and will be implementing additional guidelines in order to keep staff and students healthy and safe.
The school expressed appreciation to all those individuals, churches and businesses who continue to support Clarion Christian School.
For additional information or to schedule a tour of the facility contact the administrator, Lisa Smith, at 814-226-4443 or clarionchristianschool@gmail.com. Visit them on Facebook.