CLARION — Three-quarters of the graduates at Clarion University’s winter commencement Saturday confirmed that they are employed, volunteering, serving in the military and/or continuing their education. The students reported their plans through a survey by Clarion’s Center for Career and Professional Development. Of the 372 total graduates, 64 percent responded to the survey.
Half of the respondents report having secured full-time employment; 33 percent of graduates will work in the education field, 22 percent will work in healthcare, and 16 percent will work in business.
“Clarion has opened doors and supported me throughout the process of becoming a professional,” said one of the respondents. “I am thrilled to utilize my degree to further my dreams.”
Of the respondents with full-time employment, 76 percent plan to remain in Pennsylvania. Seventy-seven percent agree that their employment relates to their degree; 54 percent report a starting salary at or above $40,000/year, and 26 percent report a starting salary at or above $50,000/year.
“It is notable that 75 percent (of respondents) confirmed they are employed, volunteering, serving in the military and/or continuing their education,” said Bill Bailey, director of career and professional services. “Over the next six months, we will continue to track the outcomes as these students pursue their career objectives.”
Bailey further noted that the high percentage of graduates securing jobs in the education sector confirms that Clarion continues to be a leader in preparing educators.
The data informs career coaches of trends in employment and graduate schools and helps them better assist future graduates in becoming career ready.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.