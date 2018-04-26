CLARION — The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry and the Clarion Mall are hosting the 6th Annual Clarion Outdoor & Recreation Show.
This event will be held Thursday, May 3, to Saturday, May 5, and will take place from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. each day at the Clarion Mall.
The Outdoor and Recreation Show is an effort to collaborate with more local businesses and increase involvement of the community. Everyone wants to be able to enjoy the outdoors with their family, so come to the Clarion Outdoor & Recreation Show and find out how you can get active in Clarion’s community.
If you come to the event you can expect to see exhibits from local businesses, non-profit organizations and government agencies that have services and events to share with the community. Some of the groups setting up are Clarion County Master Gardners providing literature and brochures relating to gardening. We will also have The Primary Health Network providing materials related to Lyme Education and Prevention. Wolf’s Auto Outlet will have 3 Car Mate trailers on hand. Other groups setting up and providing literature are the DCNR Bureau of Forestry, Mill Creek Coalition of Clarion & Jefferson Counties, Clarion County Sportsmen’s Club, Trinity Point Church of God and the Clarion Chamber of Business & Industry.
If your business or group would like to participate, please contact the Chamber office today!
You will also have the opportunity to bring your dog and/or cat to the Clarion Mall on Saturday, May 5, from noon-2 p.m. for the rabies clinic.
The cost is $10 per animal. Clarion Treasurer, Thomas McConnell, will be on hand for you to purchase your dog/cat licenses ranging from $6.50 to $8.50.
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry Executive Director Tracy Becker at 814-226-9161; tracy@clarionpa.com.
