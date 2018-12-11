Recently passed Pennsylvania legislation changes how special education teachers become certified, and, while other institutions are scrambling to comply, Clarion University is ahead of the curve.
In 2008, in reaction to No Child Left Behind, Pennsylvania mandated that special education certifications be split into grades pre-K to grade 4 and grades 7-12, according to Dr. Gwyneth Price, director of Clarion’s School of Education. At the same time, the state mandated that a special education teacher also had to be certified in a content area such as math, English or social studies.
“As a result of the mandates, there is a severe shortage of qualified special education teachers, and the state has changed its mind,” Price said. “Anyone getting certified after January 2022 will not need a separate content area, and special education certification will cover grades pre-K to 12 (or age 21).”
As a leader in teacher preparation programs, Clarion University anticipated such a result. The university complied with the mandates but continued to prepare special education majors according to best practices and according to how schools hire for these positions.
“Special education is, in itself, a much more complex set of skills than most people think,” said Dr. Rick Sabousky, chair of the special education department. “Special educators are very involved in activities across the school life of those with disabilities. These activities range from helping some students negotiate the general classroom setting to pull-out-style programs teaching reading, mathematics and even content areas like science and social studies. Special educators are also helping facilitate the transition from school to adult life.”
Sabousky said schools are looking for flexibility when hiring educators. The new legislation allows them to hire one person who could work in the elementary setting part of the day and a high school setting another part of the day.
Clarion’s Intervention Specialist Program, vital since 2008, features unique courses focusing on evidence-based pedagogy.
