CLARION — Milissa Bauer, vice chair of Clarion University Council of Trustees, has been elected to a two-year term as second vice president of Pennsylvania Association of Councils of Trustees. Her term will begin July 1.
Bauer is executive vice president and chief financial officer for The Kriebel Companies, Clarion, one of the largest independent natural gas producers in the state.
A Clarion University alumna, she has served on the Council of Trustees there since 2012.
PACT comprises the members of the Councils of Trustees of the 14 universities in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.
The organization provides professional development opportunities for its members by holding workshops and conferences throughout the year. Each of the 14 State System universities is governed by an 11-member Council of Trustees.
All 154 trustees are automatically members of PACT.
“The State System is on the verge of a renaissance,” said Harold Shields, Edinboro University trustee and outgoing PACT president.
“The entire system is undertaking an important redesign effort that will help our System be less bureaucratic and more focused on student success.” Shields also serves as vice chair of the Board of Governors, which is overseeing the System Redesign process.
The System Redesign effort is driven by three strategic priorities – ensuring student success, leveraging university strengths, and transforming governance – and was a central topic of discussion at the PACT spring conference last week in Harrisburg.
