CLARION — Pennsylvania Small Business Development Center associate state director Sonya Smith has announced the selection of Clarion University SBDC’s Corry Riley as the 2019 PASBDC State Star.
“I am delighted to make this announcement and to recognize Corry Riley for his extraordinary contributions to businesses in the northwest, northcentral and southwest regions,” Smith said. “Corry has been an outstanding member of our Pennsylvania SBDC team at Clarion University as a business consultant for more than 13 years. During his time with our PASBDC network, Corry’s performance has been recognized as part of the $2M Club for our Pennsylvania SBDC every year for the past five years.”
A Clarion SBDC consultant since 2005, Riley serves clients at the Clarion University office and their outreach locations within Cameron, Clearfield and Potter counties. Riley provides free, confidential one-on-one business consulting to current or prospective small business owners, assistance with research, marketing, employee handbooks, QuickBooks accounting software and general management assistance. He is a Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor and instructs educational programs and seminars for the SBDC, including the popular QuickBooks seminars. Riley also co-teaches an annual seminar, “Understanding the Numbers: Accounting and Financial Analysis for Your Business.”
Riley graduated from Clarion University with a BSBA in 2004 and an MBA in 2005. He lives in Brookville.
“Corry Riley is a key team member of our center for both our consulting services and training,” said Clarion SBDC director Cindy Nellis. “His work has enhanced our center’s hands-on assistance with the teaching and troubleshooting on Quickbooks with our business owners. I congratulate Corry on this well-deserved award and recognition for his work and years of exemplary service with our SBDC.”
Each year, America’s Small Business Development Center Network recognizes top performers nationwide at its annual conference. A special awards reception honoring the ASBDC 2019 State Stars will be held Sept. 3 in Long Beach, California, in conjunction with ASBDC’s 39th Annual Conference.
Clarion University SBDC serves Armstrong, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter and Venango counties in Pennsylvania. The office’s hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Contact Clarion SBDC 814-393-2060 or sbdc@clarion.edu. For more information, visit www.clarion.edu/sbdc.