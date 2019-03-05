BROOKVILLE — Starting in 1997, the anthropology program at Clarion University of Pennsylvania began a summer program of archaeological field schools. These field excavations, primarily in partnership with the Heritage program of the Allegheny National Forest (ANF), has multiple purposes. They train students in archaeological field and laboratory techniques, help the ANF to assess their cultural resources, serve as outreach to residents interested in the past of their communities, partner college students as mentors to participating high school students, and help to recover the past. Recently, the mission of the archaeological program has expanded to include the creation of digital archives of the archaeological records at Clarion.
On Friday evening, March 15, at the regular meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology, Dr. Susan Prezzanno will highlight her work and some of the important discoveries of the Clarion University anthropology program. The program begins at 7:00 pm at the Presbyterian Church Education Building located at the corner of White and Main Street in Brookville. The program is free and public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Ken Burkett at (814) 849-0077.
