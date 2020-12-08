ST. MARYS — Russ Micale and his third-grade students at South St. Marys Street Elementary School are embarking on an exciting adventure. The class business, Class Crew, is participating in the virtual Handmade Arcade this year. It is a yearly event held in Pittsburgh where makers sell their products. They were able to get in because of their Edcorps business.
Class Crew is in its second year of existence. The class received startup money from Real World Scholars (www.realworldscholars.org/) to start an Edcorps business. Last year they produced paracord bracelets. With the profits that they earned they purchased shelving for SSMSES’ new stem lab and gave around $700 worth of gift cards to families in need.
This year at the virtual Handmade Arcade, Class Crew sold tie-dyed items which included T-shirts and socks. They also plan on producing masks.
Three students (third-grader Lyla Horning, fourth-grader Madaline Beck, and fifth-grader Lola Smith) recently participated in a radio broadcast from Saturday Night Light Brigade radio out of Pittsburgh to talk about the business and the Handmade Arcade. The link to this radio broadcast is https://neighborhoodvoices.org/youth-express-edcorps-real-world-scholars.
The community can stay up to date by following Class Crew on their Youtube channel. They produce a weekly, live broadcast of “The After the Announcements Show.” Special guests have included a variety of SMASD staff. They hope to expand interviews to include community guests. Special thanks to everyone making this a memorable experience for students.