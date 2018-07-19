DuBOIS — The Class of 1973's 45th reunion will be held Oct. 20, 2018 at the American Legion.
Class members are invited to help plan for the event at 6:30 p.m. July 26, at 511 Patterson Ave., DuBois, Pa.
For more information, check out their Facebook page, "Class of 1973".
