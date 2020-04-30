ST MARYS — The St. Marys Clean Up Day scheduled for May 16 has been postponed until fall.
Residents are reminded in the meantime, there are many St. Marys and local sources open all year round that can take the same items as the Spring Clean Up Day.
The Elk County Recycling Cener on Washington Street has drop-off containers for plastic bottles, paper and cardboard, and a smaller one for cans for residents to use. Residents can contact the Recycling Center with any questions by calling 814-776-5373 or 814-834-4886. Premier Recycling will also be opened May 16 to dispose of metal only. The City of St. Marys also has a City Compost site located on Wilson Road that is open from dawn to dusk. Tires can be taken directly to the Greentree Landfill in Toby Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 pm. for $2 per car tire.
Residents can call City Hall at 814-781-1718 ext. 231 with questions.