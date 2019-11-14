CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Business & Professional Women’s Club will host a meet and greet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the fellowship hall of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Clearfield.
Interested women are invited to attend and join members to learn more information about this local club and the benefits of membership.
BPW/PA is a statewide organization of 1,400 members in 61 local organizations and 12 districts throughout the state. Organized in 1919, BPW/PA is a leading advocate for working women.
Nationally, the BPW Foundation has over 30,000 members in more than 1,600 local organizations represented in every congressional district in the country.
BPW is a vast network of women from all walks of life, coming together in friendships, business contacts, personal growth and support.
For the past 78 years, the Clearfield BPW Club has been dedicated to the promotion of working women through its informative meetings, community involvement and camaraderie.
Locally, Clearfield BPW meets at 6 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month. Meetings consist of dinner, club business and objectives and an informational program.
The club has two major programs each year. In May it honors a local woman for her community volunteerism; then, it awards a scholarship to a senior of the Clearfield Area School District in June.
For more information, contact Loretta Wagner, membership committee chair. To keep up to date on Clearfield BPW, like and follow the club on its Facebook page @BPWClearfield.