CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Bookmobile schedule for the month of March has been announced.
- March 1 –Salem United Methodist Church, 2:30-4 p.m.
- March 2 –Nittany MinitMart, Morrisdale, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; The Rock Church, West Decatur, 2-4:15 p.m.
- March 3 –Penfield U-Haul, noon-1 p.m.
- March 4 –Frenchville VFW, 3:15-4 p.m.
- March 8 –Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, 2:30-4 p.m.
- March 9 –Mahaffey Fire Hall, 2:30-4 p.m.
- March 15 –New Washington United Methodist, 2:30-4 p.m.
- March 16 –Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, noon-2 p.m.
- March 17 –Leyo’s Supermarket, Coalport, 1-1:30 p.m.; Madera Fire Hall, 2-3:30 p.m.
- March 22 –Salem United Methodist Church, 2:30-4 p.m.
- March 23 –Nittany MinitMart, Morrisdale, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; The Rock Church, West Decatur, 2-4:15 p.m.
- March 24 –Penfield U-Haul, noon-1 p.m.
- March 25 –Frenchville VFW, 3:15-4 p.m.
- March 29 –Mt View Market Place, Kylertown, 2:30-4 p.m.
- March 30 –Mahaffey Fire Hall, 2:30-4 p.m.