CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation recently awarded grants to 23 local community agencies and organizations.
This year the Foundation gave out more than $20,000. The grant recipients were selected through a competitive review process of all applications submitted from throughout Clearfield County.
“We had a good variety of applications this year for some excellent projects. We are very happy to support these most worthwhile programs in our community,” said Grant Committee Chair Nina Davis.
Kevin McMillen, CCCF Board Chairman noted that “the Foundation has reached an asset size that allows us to continue to increase the amount of money we distribute, through our competitive grant program, to Clearfield County charities.
“Thanks to all who have generously given (donations) to the Foundation.”
This year’s recipients are:
- The Big Run Park Association, Morrisdale, received $800 for playground equipment.
- Bilger’s Rocks Association, Grampian, received $500 to repair their playground equipment.
- The Bob Perks Cancer Fund, State College received $1,000 for gift cards to help Clearfield County cancer patients.
- Catholic Charities and Adoption Services, DuBois, got $1,000 for a Pregnancy/Parenting Program.
- Cen-Clear Child Services, Bigler, was awarded $949 to support the Child Advocacy Center.
- Central PA Community Action, Clearfield, got $1,000 for their In Our Prime program for seniors.
- The Central PA Food Bank, Harrisburg, received $1,000 for the Fresh Express Pantry in the Mo Valley YMCA.
- The Children’s Aid Society, Clearfield, was awarded $250 to help replace their sign.
- Clearfield Cancer Support Inc., Curwensville, received $1,000 that will help support area cancer patients.
- The Clearfield County Public Library, Curwensville, was awarded $1,000 that will go to their new mobile library van.
- Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department, Clearfield, was given $1,000 for their fire prevention program.
- Clearfield YMCA, Clearfield, was given $500 for their youth gymnastic program. DuBois Area Historical Society, DuBois, received $700, for bookcases for their genealogical library.
- Faith Lutheran Church, Houtzdale, was given $500 for them to purchase Christmas gifts for needy families.
- Friends of Curwensville Lake, Curwensville, got $500 for a generator that will help their annual Haunted Walk event.
- Grampian Lions Club, Grampian, was awarded $1,000 for their hearing aid and glasses program which supplies needed items to residents.
- Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce, Clearfield, got $1,000 for their Explorer’s Job Program, which informs students on possible careers.
- PA Wildlife Habitat, DuBois, received $250 for Youth Field Day.
- The Susquehanna River Arts Center, Clearfield, was given $300 to paint murals in Curwensville.
These grants were made possible from money held by the foundation in its Community Fund and the CCL Donor Designated Fund for organizations in Clearfield Borough/Curwensville Borough/Lawrence Township.
These funds were established for the specific purpose of making grants to worthwhile projects benefiting Clearfield County communities.
In addition, the Sara Jane Mattern Fund supplied $5,840 total to four groups in Osceola Mills:
- The Columbia Fire Company received $1,000 for a cooler replacement. The Osceola Mills Community Library received $1,500 to help cover their operating expenses.
- The Osceola Mills Historical Society got $1,840 for repairs needed to their building.
- The Osceola Mills United Methodist Church will receive $1,500 for an air conditioner.
The CCCF itself is a local charitable endowment that funds charities within Clearfield County allowing them to grow and benefit the local community forever. It provides a simple way to fulfill multiple charitable interests while keeping administrative expenses to a minimum. All funds go to the local charities. Currently the Foundation has 43 different funds including many local charitable groups and 12 scholarship funds. As of December 2018, the Foundation’s assets have a market value close to $6 million.
Contributions to the Community Fund, the CCL Donor Designated Fund, the Mattern Fund or any of the foundation’s endowment funds may be made at the website www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org through Paypal or can be mailed to: P.O. Box 1442, Clearfield PA 16830.
Anyone interested in starting a fund can call 592-7331.
