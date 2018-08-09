CLEARFIELD — Applications are now being accepted for The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation’s 2018 grant cycle for Clearfield County non-profit organizations.
Last year, more than $18,000 was awarded to 30 various organizations. The grants supported student programs, parenting programs, adult classes for money management and professional development, local history projects, pet spay/neuter programs, programs that benefited the elderly, assisted with playground repairs, upgraded recreational parks, and provided gift cards to cancer patients.
To be eligible for a grant award, applying agencies/organizations must provide services in local communities and be located within Clearfield County. The deadline for the submission of grant applications is Sept. 28. Awards will be announced by January 2019.
Grant application guidelines and forms can be downloaded from the foundation’s website: www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org. Agencies can also request an application and guidelines via email at cccfinfo@yahoo.com or by calling 814-592-7331.
Established in 2004, the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation is one of more than 300 community foundations in the United States, and its purpose is to enhance the quality of life in Clearfield County through the support of services that promote health, education, the arts, history, culture, conservation and the environment.
In addition to offering grants, the CCCF is a local charitable endowment that funds charities within Clearfield County allowing them to grow and benefit the local community forever.
It provides a simple way to fulfill multiple charitable interests while keeping administrative expenses to a minimum. All funds go to the local charities. Currently the CCCF has over 40 different funds including many local charitable groups and 13 scholarship funds. As of July 2018, the foundation’s assets have a market value over $5 million.
Contributions to any of the foundation’s endowment funds may be made at the website through Paypal or can be mailed to: P.O. Box 1442, Clearfield PA 16830.
The CCCF welcomes inquiries from potential donors or those interested in establishing funds to benefit local communities and organizations.
