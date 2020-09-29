CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Democratic Committee held their regular monthly meeting recently using a virtual application with attendees joining the meeting safely from their home computers, devices and telephones.
Members reported participating in virtual phone banks to help the PA Dems “Back to Blue” campaign. The CCDC is also providing phone bank opportunities in Clearfield County for volunteers who wish to contact voters about mail-in ballot options. If someone wants to volunteer, they may call the CCDC and leave a detailed message at 205-3451.
Terry Noble, chairman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Rural Caucus, spoke about important events geared toward addressing the unique needs of rural citizens in Pennsylvania, including a roundtable in which Sen. Bob Casey will discuss the challenges facing rural Pennsylvania and how the Democratic platform will maximize opportunities for rural areas.
Another unique event in Harrisburg is an upcoming socially-distanced signing ceremony for the Rural Bill of Rights on the steps of the State Capitol building in Harrisburg. For more information on the Rural Bill of Rights, persons may contact the CCDC or go to: https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/rural-bill-of-rights/. Both events are offered virtually so that anyone may join from the safety of their homes or offices.
The CCDC has had many requests for yard signs and will maintain office hours so that voters have an opportunity to show their support. The CCDC currently has a satellite office hosted by the Clearfield Borough First Ward Democratic Precinct Chair and is searching for office space in DuBois. If anyone has office space available to rent to the CCDC in DuBois, please call the CCDC. Office hours in downtown Clearfield on North Second Street are: Mondays 3-6 p.m., Wednesdays 12-3 p.m., Fridays 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays 12-2 p.m.
The group also discussed the upcoming election as one of the most important elections of their lifetimes. Consequently, the CCDC plans to meet twice a month until election day. The next CCDC meeting will be held virtually on Monday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.
Anyone interested in attending the virtual event may call the CCDC or email them at clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com. Monthly meetings are generally held on the second Monday of every month. Registered Democrats and those seeking Democratic nomination for office are encouraged to attend.