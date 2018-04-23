CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., in collaboration with Lock Haven University Clearfield, announces a upcoming educational seminars offered through the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute.
Courses are geared towards the interests of the baby boomers and older citizens. Typical sessions will last approximately 90 minutes and will be taught primarily by Lock Haven University faculty and community individuals with specific expertise. All programs will be free, or very low cost. These seminars are offered at no charge, but pre-registration is required. Register by calling the CCAAA at 814-765-2696.
Exploring Rural Jamaica Through Healthcare: Part of Lock Haven University’s mission is to offer “real-world experiences” to its students. The university’s international emphasis enables students to develop a wider perspective on the world and themselves. Join Dr. Amy Way, Professor of Health Science, Lock Haven University, to learn how Lock Haven University partners with a local ministry to offer a health clinic in the small community of Harmons, Jamaica. The presentation will be held on Wednesday, May 2, at the Lock Haven University – Clearfield Academic Building at 1 p.m.
Fall Gardening. Pennsylvania gardeners usually consider July to be the height of that year’s gardening season, and they are right, but it’s the beginning, not the end. Learn how to reap the benefits of a second planting, free of frost and early summer’s associated insects and diseases. Get more sweetness and nutrients from your garden. Join Cheryl Shenkle, Jefferson County Master Gardener Coordinator, on Thursday, May 17, at 1 p.m. at the Lock Haven University – Clearfield Academic Building for this informative presentation.
The Clearfield County Lifelong Learning Institute has seminars scheduled through June. For a complete listing of classes, visit the agency’s website at www.ccaaa.net or www.lhup.edu/clearfield and click on the “Lifelong Learning Institute” link.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.
