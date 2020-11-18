Beginning immediately, Clearfield County CareerLink Centers are operating by appointment only.
Due to the increase in the number of COVID cases in recent weeks, offices in both Clearfield and DuBois are open by appointment only, with office hours are between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Be advised that we continue to offer virtual services to jobseekers and employers as well.
Clearfield County CareerLink: 814-765-8118
Clearfield County at DuBois CareerLink: 814-371-0250
- Virtual Services
- Adult education classes
- All employer services
- Career counseling
- Eligibility determination for Workforce Innovation programs and service
- Job search assistance
- On-the-Job Training programs
- Resume assistance
- Virtual workshops
- Youth Programming and work readiness services
To protect the health and safety of customers and staff and to continue following COVID-19 social distancing and mitigation recommendations, UC courtesy telephones will not be available in PA CareerLink® offices until further notice.
For regular UC questions:
Email uchelp@pa.gov
Call 888-313-7284 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LiveChat (call 888-313-7284 for a secure 6-digit code) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) questions:
Email ucpua@pa.gov
Call 855-284-8545 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.