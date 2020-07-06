CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation is pleased to announce the following 2020 scholarship recipients chosen by the individual scholarship fund committees.
T-HARP / Taylor Harpster Memorial Scholarship – Lindsey Bordas and Shelby Zelensky
Golden Bison Alumni Association – Eric Griffith
Erica Fry and Nursing Scholarship – Lauren Stucke
CAHS Class of ’62 Scholarship Fund – Parker Marshall
CAHS Class of ’75 Scholarship Fund – Maynard Weidman, Philip Rowles and Lauren Coleman
Jerry Read Scholarship Fund – John Daniel McKenzie
Kenneth McMillen Endowment Competitive Swimming Scholarship –Parker Marshall
Marsha Novey Scholarship Fund – Noah Jordan and Parker Marshall
Janet McCracken Hansard Memorial Scholarship Fund – Kimberly Wilsoncroft
Cunningham Scholarship – Kimberly Wilsoncroft and Parker Marshall
Eileen C. Withey Scholarship – Morgan Warrick
Shirley Rowles Miller Scholarship – Raylee Sunderlin
DuBois Rotary Club Scholarship – Jordan Hartzfeld and Alexandra Volpe
In addition to the scholarships listed, the Clearfield Education Foundation awarded 21 scholarships to students enrolled to attend the Clearfield Campus of Lock Haven University.
The scholarship funds listed awarded more than $40,000 this year to help students from communities across Clearfield County attain their goals of higher education. The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation congratulates all the students listed above and thanks those who donate to help fund these scholarships. We also give special recognition to the people involved with the various scholarship funds for their dedicated work raising funds and selecting the recipients.