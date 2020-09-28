CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation is ready to distribute applications for the 2020 CCCF Grant Program.
In 2019, the grant program awarded more than $23,000 to projects that benefitted communities from all areas of Clearfield County. Since inception, the CCCF Grant Program has awarded over $102,000 in total funding.
For 2020, the CCCF board of directors is looking for applications from groups that will address the needs of communities and specifically the board is encouraging participation from groups that have never applied before.
CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken said, “With the recent economic downturn many communities are seeing a need for new programs that will address specific problems. The foundation, through the grant program, is looking to fund projects that will meet specific needs and provide solutions that will make our communities better. This year, the CCCF Board and our Grant Committee is very interested to see some new and innovative ideas submitted for consideration.”
The foundation has an established grant committee that will review and critically score all applications. Once the review process is completed, the committee will provide recommendations to the foundation board for the final award of the grant funds. To be eligible for a grant award, applying agencies/organizations must provide services in local communities and be located within Clearfield County. Priority is given to projects that have potential for long-term impact, support the county’s overall needs, do not duplicate other services and will aid residents not currently being served.
The grant application, instructions and all necessary submission documents are available to download in MS Word format at http://clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org/forms-downloads. Paper copies of the application and documents can be requested via email to cccfexecdir@outlook.com or by calling (814)-592-7331. Deadline for submission of the grant applications is Friday, Sept. 25.
For those interested in financially supporting the Charitable Foundation Grant Program or any of our endowment or scholarship funds, contributions may be made at the website http://clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org.