Clearfield County Charitable Foundation distributes funds for local food banks

CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Board of Directors recently approved a distribution of $3,900 in funding to area food banks.
Funding was provided to food pantries managed by Central Pennsylvania Community Action in the communities of Clearfield, Curwensville, Philipsburg, Burnside/Mahaffey, Houtzdale, Osceola Mills, Karthaus, West Branch/Allport and 2 DuBois locations – the DuBois Ministerium Food Pantry and emergency needs at the DuBois Salvation Army. Funding was also provided to the Living Bread Ministries, which operates a location in the East End section of Clearfield, and the Clearfield Salvation Army for their food bank.
For the 2020 distribution, additional funding for the Philipsburg Food Pantry, managed by Community Action, was added to the distribution list by the CCCF Board of Directors. CCCF Executive Director Mark B. McCracken joined with Community Action Director of Operations and Finance Michelle Stiner to visit several food pantry locations.
During the visits, McCracken said, “The community food pantries have become an important resource to help families in communities all across Clearfield County. The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation has a specific fund, the Basic Needs Fund, that is dedicated to supporting area food banks and this year the CCCF Board added an additional distribution for the Philipsburg Food Pantry to help people who utilize that location”.
The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation is working to enhance communities throughout Clearfield County through funding, grants and scholarship opportunities. Anyone who would like to contribute to support future distributions to area food pantries can visit the CCCF website at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org and donate online specifically to the Basic Needs Fund or send donations by mail to PO Box 1442, Clearfield PA 16830.