CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Historical Society’s Board of Directors met on Tuesday, June 19 at the Alexander Research Center in Clearfield. The board expressed thanks to its members who planted flowers on the grounds of the Kerr House Museum.
The Society will again sponsor its historically themed entry in the Clearfield County Fair Parade on Monday, July 30.
The Board made plans to sponsor a Night At the Museum program at the Kerr House Museum on Thursday, August 16 at 6:00. Volunteers will dress the part of historical county figures and present a recounting of the lives and times of those whom they portray. Afterwards, after dark, original 1938 film footage of the famous and ill fated last raft on the Susquehanna River will be shown on the museum lawn by board member Jack Woolridge. The public is welcome attend and both events will be presented free of charge. Those attending are requested to bring a lawn chair.
Authors commended
The board commended Rodney Bower, of Clearfield, and Ralph Seeley, of Bellfonte, upon the publication of their new books.
Bower’s book, This I Remember, is a compiling of his periodic personal and historic memories that routinely appears in The Progress.
Seeley’s new book, Indian Paths of Central Pennsylvania, presents detailed information about Native American paths in Clearfield County.
Flags placed
The board thanked all who placed 13 star U.S. flags on the graves of over two dozen Revolutionary War veterans who are buried in Clearfield County. Many photos of the graves and flags are available on the Society’s website at clearfieldcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
Cemetery mowing
Thanks and praise were given to the board members and volunteers who have recently cleared and mowed the old Clearfield County Home cemetery. A sign will be erected listing the names of those buried there. The board also extended thanks to the Clearfield County Commissioners for their support of the project.
Museum tours
The board reminded the public that museum tours for individuals and groups are available on Thursdays and Sundays from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., or by calling 378-5748. It also noted that the adjacent Alexander Research Center is open for genealogical and other research during the same hours. Trained volunteers will be available to offer help. The public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.