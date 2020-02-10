CLEARFIELD — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in January in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:
- William R. Smith II of Clearfield and Natosha Lynn Dixon of Clearfield
- Brandon Michael Martin of Clearfield and Alexis Sharmay Lawhead of Clearfield
- Kevin Marc Undercofler of Clearfield and Brittany May Pennington of Clearfield
- Paul Joseph Risban IV of DuBois and Phaythe Marquette Ferich of DuBois
- Vache Grachovich Hovhannisyan of Houtzdale and DIana Rafaelovna Poghosyan of Van Nusy, Calif.
- William Eli Solada of Rockton and Deeana Joya Snyder of Rockton
- Benjamin Ryan Bush of Osceola Mills and Beth Anne Williams of Osceola Mills
- Ronald G. Pollock of Clearfield and Michelle L. Ammerman of Clearfield.
- Kyle A. J. Larosn of Bigler and Brandy Lee Knepp of Bigler
- Colby Garrett Rooker of DuBois and Caitlyn Geary Holley of DuBois
- Bryant Thomas Strait of Punxsutawney and Caitlin Marie Mater of Curwensville
- Mason Lynn Middaugh of Houtzdale and Amber Marie Kelley of Shippensburg
- Samuel Troy Kirkpatrick of Curwensville and April Nicole Mincey of Curwensville
- Zuru Zhu of State College and Xueqin Lin of State College