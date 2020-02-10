CLEARFIELD — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in January in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:

  • William R. Smith II of Clearfield and Natosha Lynn Dixon of Clearfield
  • Brandon Michael Martin of Clearfield and Alexis Sharmay Lawhead of Clearfield
  • Kevin Marc Undercofler of Clearfield and Brittany May Pennington of Clearfield
  • Paul Joseph Risban IV of DuBois and Phaythe Marquette Ferich of DuBois
  • Vache Grachovich Hovhannisyan of Houtzdale and DIana Rafaelovna Poghosyan of Van Nusy, Calif.
  • William Eli Solada of Rockton and Deeana Joya Snyder of Rockton
  • Benjamin Ryan Bush of Osceola Mills and Beth Anne Williams of Osceola Mills
  • Ronald G. Pollock of Clearfield and Michelle L. Ammerman of Clearfield.
  • Kyle A. J. Larosn of Bigler and Brandy Lee Knepp of Bigler
  • Colby Garrett Rooker of DuBois and Caitlyn Geary Holley of DuBois
  • Bryant Thomas Strait of Punxsutawney and Caitlin Marie Mater of Curwensville
  • Mason Lynn Middaugh of Houtzdale and Amber Marie Kelley of Shippensburg
  • Samuel Troy Kirkpatrick of Curwensville and April Nicole Mincey of Curwensville
  • Zuru Zhu of State College and Xueqin Lin of State College

Recommended for you