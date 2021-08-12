CLEARFIELD — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in July in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:
- Patrick Joseph Garred of DuBois and Chelsie Renee Knapp of Brockway.
- Garret William Anderson of Morrisdale and Nichole Elise Miller of Morrisdale.
- Roy Cotes Evans of Morrisdale and Madysen Ann Turner of Morrisdale.
- Zachary Todd Woods of West Decatur and Alyssa Jordan Young of West Decatur.
- Shaun Michael Brady of Woodland and Amanda Sue Klingler of Woodland.
- Tobey Clair Wingard of Frenchville and Brenda Lee Wingard of Frenchville.
- Joseph Raymond Carles of Philipsburg and Alexis Ann Leskovansky of Clearfield.
- Michael F. Perko of Osceola Mills and Tammy Lynn Melius of Osceola Mills.
- Dalton Bruce Smith of DuBois and Charles Damien Burch of DuBois.
- Matthew Joseph Zimmerman of DuBois and Alexis Brianne Braid of DuBois.
- Aryan Kyle Shearer of Beulaville, N.C., and Shauna Rose Guy of Beaulaville, N.C.
- Joshua James Kennedy of Curwensville and Tiara Kathleen Bumbarger of Curwensville.
- Gregory L. Love of Houtzdale and Julie K. Gummo of Houtzdale
- Daniel Alexander Delaney of Reynoldsville and Lacey Renee Anderson of DuBois.
- Jonathan David Luttrell of Houtzdale and Maria Dawn Socie of Houtzdale.
- Robert Todd Burgeson of DuBois and Andrea Marie Vollmer of DuBois.
- Matthew P. Bauman of DuBois and Janel Brooks Wilson of DuBois.
- Robert David Hoover of Curwensville and Dalinda A. Bloom of Curwensville.
- Billy A. Byler of Curwensville and Iva J. Yoder of LaJose.
- Michael Fenush Hoy of West Decatur and Susan E. Hassinger of West Decatur.
- Ronald E. Long of Luthersburg and Kelly Roxanna Larson of Luthersburg.
- Dillon Levi Pearce of Glen Campbell and Kaylee Nichole Maughan of Cherry Tree.
- John Robert Chesnalavich III of Luthersburg and Teira Nicole Lockwood of Luthersburg.
- Jeffrey Tyler Henry of Irvona and Amber Dawn Matier of Beccaria.
- Tamara Claire Fairman of DuBois and Jordan Anna Louise Randolph of DuBois.
- Jacob Paul Haduck of Coalport and Lexee Renee Baker of Coalport.
- Curtis Evan Smith of DuBois and Holly Renee Shok of DuBois.
- Brandon Taylor McGarry of Clearfield and Emily Olivia Gmerek of Clearfield.
- Christian Kenneth Rubbe of Clearfield and Brooke Noelle Reynolds of Clearfield.
- Broc Garrett Bell of West Decatur and Molly Elizabeth Irwin of West Decatur.
- Connor Scott Shirey of Woodland and Kylee Jo Proudfit of St. Marys.
- Thomas David Wachob of Luthersburg and Colleen G. Snyder of Penfield.
- Philip Lynn Myers of DuBois and Lauren Elizabeth Sedor of DuBois.
- Jonathon Quinn Padgett of Clearfield and Haylee Dawn Dixon of Clearfield.
- Jimmy Lee Gibbs of DuBois and Ashley Nicole Rampone of DuBois.
- Dustin Nathaniel Fry of Morrisdale and Nicole Justine Greenland of Woodland.
- David Michael Larko of DuBois and Lisa Suzanne Schaffer of DuBois.
- Robert Lee Frantz Jr. of Morrisdale and Joni Lynn Litzinger of Morrisdale.
- Clayton Thomas Francis Brown of Clearfield and Gabrielle Marie Jury of Clearfield.
- Kyle Eric Biancuzzo of Clearfield and Tapanga Tara Timblin of Clearfield.