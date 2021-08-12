CLEARFIELD — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in July in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:

  • Patrick Joseph Garred of DuBois and Chelsie Renee Knapp of Brockway.
  • Garret William Anderson of Morrisdale and Nichole Elise Miller of Morrisdale.
  • Roy Cotes Evans of Morrisdale and Madysen Ann Turner of Morrisdale.
  • Zachary Todd Woods of West Decatur and Alyssa Jordan Young of West Decatur.
  • Shaun Michael Brady of Woodland and Amanda Sue Klingler of Woodland.
  • Tobey Clair Wingard of Frenchville and Brenda Lee Wingard of Frenchville.
  • Joseph Raymond Carles of Philipsburg and Alexis Ann Leskovansky of Clearfield.
  • Michael F. Perko of Osceola Mills and Tammy Lynn Melius of Osceola Mills.
  • Dalton Bruce Smith of DuBois and Charles Damien Burch of DuBois.
  • Matthew Joseph Zimmerman of DuBois and Alexis Brianne Braid of DuBois.
  • Aryan Kyle Shearer of Beulaville, N.C., and Shauna Rose Guy of Beaulaville, N.C.
  • Joshua James Kennedy of Curwensville and Tiara Kathleen Bumbarger of Curwensville.
  • Gregory L. Love of Houtzdale and Julie K. Gummo of Houtzdale
  • Daniel Alexander Delaney of Reynoldsville and Lacey Renee Anderson of DuBois.
  • Jonathan David Luttrell of Houtzdale and Maria Dawn Socie of Houtzdale.
  • Robert Todd Burgeson of DuBois and Andrea Marie Vollmer of DuBois.
  • Matthew P. Bauman of DuBois and Janel Brooks Wilson of DuBois.
  • Robert David Hoover of Curwensville and Dalinda A. Bloom of Curwensville.
  • Billy A. Byler of Curwensville and Iva J. Yoder of LaJose.
  • Michael Fenush Hoy of West Decatur and Susan E. Hassinger of West Decatur.
  • Ronald E. Long of Luthersburg and Kelly Roxanna Larson of Luthersburg.
  • Dillon Levi Pearce of Glen Campbell and Kaylee Nichole Maughan of Cherry Tree.
  • John Robert Chesnalavich III of Luthersburg and Teira Nicole Lockwood of Luthersburg.
  • Jeffrey Tyler Henry of Irvona and Amber Dawn Matier of Beccaria.
  • Tamara Claire Fairman of DuBois and Jordan Anna Louise Randolph of DuBois.
  • Jacob Paul Haduck of Coalport and Lexee Renee Baker of Coalport.
  • Curtis Evan Smith of DuBois and Holly Renee Shok of DuBois.
  • Brandon Taylor McGarry of Clearfield and Emily Olivia Gmerek of Clearfield.
  • Christian Kenneth Rubbe of Clearfield and Brooke Noelle Reynolds of Clearfield.
  • Broc Garrett Bell of West Decatur and Molly Elizabeth Irwin of West Decatur.
  • Connor Scott Shirey of Woodland and Kylee Jo Proudfit of St. Marys.
  • Thomas David Wachob of Luthersburg and Colleen G. Snyder of Penfield.
  • Philip Lynn Myers of DuBois and Lauren Elizabeth Sedor of DuBois.
  • Jonathon Quinn Padgett of Clearfield and Haylee Dawn Dixon of Clearfield.
  • Jimmy Lee Gibbs of DuBois and Ashley Nicole Rampone of DuBois.
  • Dustin Nathaniel Fry of Morrisdale and Nicole Justine Greenland of Woodland.
  • David Michael Larko of DuBois and Lisa Suzanne Schaffer of DuBois.
  • Robert Lee Frantz Jr. of Morrisdale and Joni Lynn Litzinger of Morrisdale.
  • Clayton Thomas Francis Brown of Clearfield and Gabrielle Marie Jury of Clearfield.
  • Kyle Eric Biancuzzo of Clearfield and Tapanga Tara Timblin of Clearfield.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos