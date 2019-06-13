CLEARFIELD — The staff and volunteers at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church are hosting an organ recital on Saturday, June 22 at 7 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary.
The 1967 Moller Pipe Organ will be played by up and coming organist Alexander Ashman.
A native of Mount Union, Ashman currently holds the Director of Music position at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg. Upon receiving his undergraduate degree in music education at Messiah College in 2017, Ashman entered the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University to study with Renée Anne Louprette, where he graduated in 2019 with a Master of Music degree in organ performance.
In addition to his graduate studies, Ashman served as Director of Music at St. Saviour Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn, N.Y. in conjunction with serving as the assistant director of liturgical music at Fordham University, Bronx, N.Y. Alex also was a rehearsal pianist with the American Repertory Ballet and the Princeton Ballet School, located in Princeton, N.J.
Ashman’s musical endeavors have brought him to perform at notable venues such as St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, the Church of St. Agnus in Rome, Carnegie Hall in Manhattan, various churches in the NYC metro area, and the Forum in Harrisburg.
In collaboration with famed composer Joseph Martin, Ashman has performed at Mount Gretna for their Summer Tabernacle Concert Series.
The recital is free to attend, with a free will offering being collected. A light reception will follow in the church’s garden, weather permitting.
The Clearfield Presbyterian Church is located at 119 N. 2nd St. in Downtown Clearfield. For more information, call the church office at 765-3081.