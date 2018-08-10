WORCESTER, Mass. — Spencer Herrington of Clearfield, a member of the class of 2019 majoring in aerospace engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense, hands-on research project in Worcester, Massachusetts. The project was titled Development of a Mobile Website for the Worcester Art Museum. In their project summary, the students wrote, “Through interviewing, brainstorming, and collaboration with museum professionals, we decided the best course of action for this project was to implement a WAM Mobile Website with top features being an exhibit viewer, audio tours, and an interactive map.”
At WPI, all undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology to addresses an important societal need or issue. About two-thirds of students complete a project at one of the university’s 40-plus off-campus project centers, which are located around the world. A signature element of the innovative undergraduate experience at WPI, the project-based curriculum offers students the opportunity to apply their scientific and technical knowledge to develop thoughtful solutions to real problems that affect the quality of people’s lives-and make a difference before they graduate.
