CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Revitalization Corporation would like the public’s input, which will help it know how best to serve the community.
The organization would like to know how the public feels about Clearfield, particularly the downtown business section, as a “sense of place,” the focus of a survey being offered. The community’s answers will help the board of directors determine planning for coming years.
The act of revitalization is just that — working to bring a “sense of place” and “connectedness to the community.” Ideally, the CRC is making its plans and desires to meet the needs of the community in a strategic way.
The survey can be found by visiting this link: www.reporting.padowntown.org/forms/current-perceptions-of-downtown-clearfield.
Survey takers who finish and provide contact information will be entered into a drawing for a $30 downtown gift card.