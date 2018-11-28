More than $10,000 was raised by football players from seven schools participating in the 2018 Mr. Gridiron contest.
All funds raised through the campaign support the work of the American Cancer Society, a community-based health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem through work to preventi the disease, save lives, and diminishing suffering from cancer, through research, education, advocacy, and services.
The player that raises the most funds throughout the capital campaign period is named Mr. Gridiron.
Twenty-two football players from Clearfield Area, Curwensville Area, DuBois Area, Glendale, Moshannon Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola Area and West Branch Area high schools, were recognized for their participation on Sunday at the 28th annual banquet and awards presentation held in the social room of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Clearfield.
Clearfield Area High School’s Isaac Rumery was named the 2018 Mr. Gridiron. Second runner-up was Chase Husted of DuBois Area School District and West Branch Area High School’s Daniel “Bubba” Slogosky was declared third runner-up.
Other players participating include Clearfield Area — Logan Stiver and Logan Munshower; Curwensville Area — Noah VonGunden, Avery Francisco and Cole Bressler; DuBois Area — Andrew Boyle and Liam Wilderoter; Glendale — Jacob Jasper, Shane McMurray and Colton Leyo; Moshannon Valley — Jon Dale, Jake Matchock, Trae Kitko and Micah DeLattre; Philipsburg-Osceola Area — Tanner Arnold and Landon McDonald; and West Branch Area — Jacob Shaw, Terry Smeal III and Derek Yingling.
ACS community Manager Susan Babik welcomed the players and their families. She thanked the players for their participation in the 2018 Mr. Gridiron competition and encouraged them to stay active in the fight against cancer.
“The ACS vision is a world free from the pain and suffering of cancer. Our purpose is to achieve it. Every action moves us one step closer. Thank you Mr. Gridiron nominees and your families because you have done something in the fight against cancer. At a grass-roots level, you, collectively, have contributed more than $10,000 to the fight. Because of efforts like this one, ACS is getting closer to finding a cure. You have truly made a difference.”
She said although attitudes and fears about the disease have changed dramatically there is still more work to be done. “During the 1970s, one in four diagnosed with cancer could expect to live 10 years, now one in two will reach that important 10-year mark due to research-led advances in treatments and tests, bringing improved diagnosis and better therapies.”
The speaker for the event was a member of ACS Voice of Hope, Al Henry of Lewisburg.
Voices of Hope is a cancer survivorship initiative whose members show a commitment to the fight against cancer. Members are chosen for their ability to inspire others to fight against cancer.
Henry, who has been diagnosed three times with various forms of cancer, with the first being prostate cancer in 2009.
He told the audience, “When you hear the words, ‘you have cancer’ suddenly the word survivor becomes more than a word, it’s a new reality.”
In 2010, he was diagnosed with a malignant soft tissue sarcoma in 2010, which resulted in an amputation of a portion of his leg. In 2013, he learned he had lymphocytic leukemia.
His wife is a breast cancer survivor and earlier this year was told she has a tumor in her uterus and is undergoing treatment, he said.
Henry had a scare three months ago when a mole on his back was biopsied because his physician found it to be suspicious. Tests showed the mole to be benign.
“Sometimes you get good news,” he said.
He thanked the football players and their families for raising funds in a show of support for cancer patients like him and his wife.
“You players are here because you felt the need to support something bigger than yourselves. You joined the team where everyone on it has the common goal of beating cancer.
“Today there is no band and no cheerleaders, only you, your family and close friends. I want you to hear a success story written by people like you. Unlike football, with cancer you can only lose one time.
“I urge you to continue your fight against this dreaded disease.”
